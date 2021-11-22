CBDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $68,388.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $45,208.83 and $68,388.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00224970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.