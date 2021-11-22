CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CDW has increased its dividend payment by 123.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW opened at $196.06 on Monday. CDW has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.