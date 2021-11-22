Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 3.02. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

