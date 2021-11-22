Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGAU. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,555. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

