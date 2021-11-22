Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGAU. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,555. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.