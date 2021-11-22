Chain Guardians Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00230262 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00087811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

