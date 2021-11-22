Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTHR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.28. 225,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth $677,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.