Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,467 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

