Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $981.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

