Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $566.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.16. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

