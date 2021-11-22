Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,435 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Antares Pharma worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 529,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

