Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,060 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $290,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.36 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $616.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.