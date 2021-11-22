Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after buying an additional 1,594,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 166,726 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,429,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,379,000 after buying an additional 403,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,754,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

