Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in HealthStream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,492,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in HealthStream by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $795.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

