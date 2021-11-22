Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Signify Health worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Signify Health by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 285,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Signify Health by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter.

SGFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

NYSE SGFY opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

