Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tucows by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Tucows by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tucows by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tucows by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $945.02 million, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Tucows Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.