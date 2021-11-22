Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.82. 2,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,056. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

