Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 896 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE KO traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 187,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,344,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

