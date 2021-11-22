Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

