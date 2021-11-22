Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.92. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

