Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,152,000 after acquiring an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,124. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.