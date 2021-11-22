Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $560,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth $630,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

