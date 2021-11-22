Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 16,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.91 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

