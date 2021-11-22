Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

