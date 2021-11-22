Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 408,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 268,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 120,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

