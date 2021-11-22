Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 248.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth $73,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

