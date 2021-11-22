China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter valued at $292,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,250. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAAS. Greenridge Global raised their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

