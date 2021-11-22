Christine Garvey Sells 300 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $10,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Christine Garvey sold 575 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $20,815.00.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.88. 2,106,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,016. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,184,000 after purchasing an additional 267,839 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.