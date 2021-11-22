CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 134.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 140,468 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth $5,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

CMCT opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.54. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -19.11%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 17,150 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $156,236.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,023. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

