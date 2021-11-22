Citigroup Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $77.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,667 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

