Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Close Brothers Group to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,505.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,545.64. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan bought 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Insiders have purchased 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,964 in the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

