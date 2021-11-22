Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after buying an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

