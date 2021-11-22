Colliers Securities Weighs in on Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZEV. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $8.15 on Monday. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 20.14 and a quick ratio of 19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.