Comerica Bank Buys 50,295 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Luxfer by 3,557.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 159,185 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LXFR opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $584.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

