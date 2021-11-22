Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,236 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $116.94 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

