Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Post worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $101.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.22. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

