Comerica Bank Sells 43,638 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

