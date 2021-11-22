Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after buying an additional 2,302,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,554,000 after buying an additional 605,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,774,000 after buying an additional 631,894 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after buying an additional 998,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after buying an additional 1,456,366 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

BVN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. 90,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

