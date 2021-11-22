Comparing Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 10.49% 3.36% Innoviz Technologies N/A -309.34% -57.74%

0.1% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $43.09 billion 0.56 -$1.10 billion $0.90 13.31 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 649.93 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 1 8 4 0 2.23 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Interior segment develops components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility. The Tires segment involves reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industries. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

