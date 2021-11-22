Comparing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Indonesia Energy and Bonanza Creek Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bonanza Creek Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.64%. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Bonanza Creek Energy 15.71% 7.30% 5.72%

Risk and Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Bonanza Creek Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 14.18 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 7.94 $103.53 million $4.95 11.33

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

