Comparing NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuVasive and Asensus Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.73 -$37.15 million ($0.51) -108.51 Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 111.65 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -4.44

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NuVasive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -2.27% 11.40% 4.27% Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NuVasive and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 2 5 7 0 2.36 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

NuVasive currently has a consensus target price of $66.92, suggesting a potential upside of 20.92%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.90%. Given Asensus Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than NuVasive.

Risk & Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

