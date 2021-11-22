Comparing SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 15.04% 21.12% 7.31% Atlassian -47.91% 12.63% 0.81%

Volatility & Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Atlassian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.67 billion 4.34 $625.20 million $2.79 28.55 Atlassian $2.09 billion 26.49 -$696.32 million ($4.30) -93.72

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 5 6 1 2.67 Atlassian 0 6 12 0 2.67

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $85.18, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $436.69, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Atlassian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Atlassian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

