Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

COMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Compass has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

