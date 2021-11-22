CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
OTCMKTS:CMPD opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33. CompuMed has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.39.
About CompuMed
