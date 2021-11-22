CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CMPD opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33. CompuMed has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

