Conceal Price Down 10.7% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $78,292.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,872.46 or 0.98804247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00058276 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.62 or 0.00344172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.46 or 0.00510113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.00191476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001596 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,969,578 coins and its circulating supply is 11,442,128 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

