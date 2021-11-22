Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,519 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

