Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $241.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $243.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

