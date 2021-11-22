Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 3.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $369.79 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.43 and its 200 day moving average is $320.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

