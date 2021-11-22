Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Westlake Chemical accounts for about 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Westlake Chemical worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $97.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178 in the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

