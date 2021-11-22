Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 31 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $656.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $636.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.81. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.