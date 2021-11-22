ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Shares Down 2.9%

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 213.90 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 213.90 ($2.79). 3,185,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,194,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.20 ($2.88).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTEC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 41.94.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

